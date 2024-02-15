Police officer killed in Wyoming; suspect killed after hours-long standoff

A standoff between law enforcement officers and a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer continued on Wednesday in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The standoff ended just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect came out of the house he had been barricaded in and tried to run away.

The suspect was shot by police and died at the scene. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release:

On February 14, 2024, SRT team members from the Natrona County Joint SRT and the Gillette Police Department SRT, working jointly on behalf of the Sheridan Police Department had surrounded a house near 7th Street and Sheridan Avenue, in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the suspect in the earlier shooting death of a Sheridan Police Officer had barricaded himself and refused to surrender. After more than 24 hours of negotiations and other tactics to get the suspect to peacefully surrender, the suspect exited the house with a weapon and tried to flee. The suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene. The Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting at the request of the Sheridan Police Department.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee of the Sheridan Police Department was shot Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a trespass warning; he later died at a hospital.

Sheridan (Wyoming) Police Department Sgt. Nevada Krinkee

Krinkee's body was taken to a medical examiner's office in Billings accompanied by a police procession on Wednesday.

(FEBRUARY 13, 2024) A Sheridan police officer died after being shot on Tuesday while trying to serve a trespass warning on a man near the intersection of Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, leading to a continued standoff.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after the shooting, where he died due to his injuries, Chief Travis Koltiska said in a news release.

The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting and was found in the area of Sixth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, where officers established a perimeter once discovering he was barricaded inside, according to Koltiska.

The Lander Journal reports: "A BOLO has been issued out of Sheridan for a William Lowery, 46, who shot an officer or shot at an officer and fled in a red 2008 Chevy pickup with the Wyoming license plate 3-23801. He's considered armed and dangerous."

Krinkee graduated from Bozeman High School in 2009 and joined the Sheridan Police Department in October 2017 after serving in the U.S. Army.

His wife Karla is a corporal with the Sheridan Police Department and handler for the agency's K-9 unit. The couple recently had a baby.

