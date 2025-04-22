Museum of the Rockies announces new name for its cafe

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies is all about dinosaurs, but soon a small cafe with a dinosaur bite will open its doors to the public.

Last fall, the Museum of the Rockies held a community contest to name the museum's new cafe.

The cafe will be located to the right of the main entrance and is set to open this summer.

The new name for the cafe, Rocky Rex’s Roasts, is one of the many submitted.

“We ended up getting several names being proposed by people of all ages, from little kids to seniors and everybody in between, and it was magical to see the passion, the interest in the organization,” said Christopher Dobbs, the executive director of the Museum of the Rockies.

Cora Kamerman, who won the contest and submitted in the under-12 category, will receive a $100 gift card to the cafe.

The cafe will offer a variety of options from snacks to local coffee. To learn more, visit the Museum of the Rockies website.