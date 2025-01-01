From the Golden State to the Treasure State, Gaby Muro comes with a decade of news work covering unsolved homicides, some of California's largest wildfires, and a case involving a serial killer. Her work has led to her being featured on Investigation Discovery.

During her time in college, Gaby was considered one of the top 40 journalism students and had the opportunity to visit Sedrot, Israel, a city less than a mile away from the Gaza Strip. During her last semester of college, she was the first to report a homicide on campus.

Gaby holds three degrees and is bilingual. Her hobbies include discovering local coffee shops, thrifting, and cooking a new vegan recipe every week.