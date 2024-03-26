Sheriff's Office releases more details in death of man found in Belgrade gravel pit

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the death of the man whose body was found at a Belgrade gravel pit on Monday morning, March 25, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release that an autopsy is scheduled for 26-year-old Jakob Michael Page this week, and toxicology results should be available within six to eight weeks.

The Sheriff's Office reiterated in the release that foul play is not suspected at this time. Investigators reportedly found clear signs of exposure and no trauma. The release said Page's clothes were found near his body at the Knife River gravel pit, which indicates hypothermia likely played a role in his death:

This well-known phenomenon, called “paradoxical undressing,” is frequently seen in hypothermia cases where disoriented patients strip their clothing when they are near death. It occurs in over 25% of hypothermia cases.

The Sheriff's Office emphasized that its "experienced and well-trained professionals base their decisions on evidence and not conjecture" and extended sympathies to the family of Jakob Michael Page.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation into Page's death continues; we will keep you updated as we learn any new information.