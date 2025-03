BOZEMAN — More than 50 of Montana’s top spellers met at Montana State University for the State Spelling Bee.

This year’s winner is 5th grader Ruby Wang, who attends St. Joesph’s Elementary in Missoula. Wang is also the sister of the 2024 spelling bee winner.

Wang was able to win this year’s competition by successfully spelling the word "philtrum."

Wang will now go on to represent the Treasure State in the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place in May.