Manhattan welcomes 406 Brewing as beloved brewery returns 4 years after closing Bozeman location

MANHATTAN — They were one of Bozeman’s beloved breweries, but then, they disappeared. Now, they’re back—a much-awaited return nestled in the heart of downtown Manhattan.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Chris Zier. “Manhattan has never had a brewery before, and now they do.”

Back when 406 Brewing opened its doors in the Cannery District in 2011, Chris Zier was there for the live music, good food, great atmosphere, and, of course, the beer.

“The beer is just great,” said Zier.

So in 2019, he was sad to see them pack up and leave.

“I kept talking to Matt and he’d say they were going to open up here, but it took like 4 years,” said Zier.

Owner Matt Muth says a large part of that four-year hiatus was due to the pandemic. The decision to leave the Cannery District location wasn’t necessarily easy.

“It was a meeting spot for friends, a place where everyone could come together,” said Muth. “We had a really good following and a great time down there.”

But ultimately, there wasn’t enough room to grow in such a small space.

“We just needed a larger facility to produce more,” said Muth. “We want to get into canning and get our beer out around the state.”

He says planting roots in the close-knit community of Manhattan was a no-brainer.

“We like the small town, the character, and we’re excited to meet everyone down here and be a part of their routine,” said Muth.

And the town of Manhattan seems to be just as excited to welcome them into their community.

“The response has been great; people lined up at the door when we opened,” said Muth.

New patrons, and some old ones too.

“We’re so excited to be back with all the individuals who helped us become what we were and to take us forward into the next chapter,” said Muth.