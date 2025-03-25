Manhattan Senior Center faces program cuts due to lack of funding, volunteers

MANHATTAN — A lack of funding and a lack of volunteers is causing the Manhattan Senior Center to cut some of its vital programs, leaving many who use the community center worried about the future.

“I have made so many friends or got to know people that were just acquaintances,” says Larry Vanover.

Vanover has been going to the Manhattan Senior Center for just about a year.

“I just love people and like to be involved," he says.

In that year, Vanover has become the President of the Board of Directors for the Manhattan Senior Center and realized some seniors, including himself, could be coming to the center sooner.

“So I could have started coming here 15 years earlier than I did,” says Vanover.

The lack of people who visit the senior center is only one of the issues it is facing.

“It's more than funding,” says Vanover. “We serve so few seniors, even though Manhattan has the highest percentage of seniors of any town in the Valley.”

Which is leading the center to end its on-site meals.

“We have to close our meals here at the center on April 1st, but we're going to do our best to continue the Meals on Wheels for those people who can't get out very much," Vanover says.

He explains that funding and a lack of visitors and volunteers are making it hard to keep the doors open.

“Keeping volunteer positions filled even though we’ve got some marvelous volunteers and they're dedicated,” says Vanover.

Vanover’s worry is that seniors in Manhattan will lose community if the center can’t stay open.

“For those people who can't get out very much, as you get older, there's a tremendous need for that socialization,” says Vanover.

Vanover says they hope for more funding but more importantly, volunteers and staff who can help keep the senior center’s doors open.

“We can't let the senior center stay closed and we need any help we can get from anybody that's interested,” says Vanover.