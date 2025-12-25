BIG SKY — For generations, Buck's has been a hub for Big Sky locals and visitors. Now, the beloved establishment has reopened just in time for the holidays.

“Buck’s has touched a generation of people who live here and travel to Montana,” said John Speers, Executive Vice President of Hospitality Operations at Lone Mountain Land Company.

But how does the newly opened Buck’s Roadhouse compare to the original Buck’s T-4? After more than two years of closure, the answer lies in a balance of honoring the past while building something new.

“We recognize the responsibility that we have to create something that resonates with the locals, pays tribute to the past, and helps elevate things so we’re relevant in the future,” said Speers.

Take a look inside the newly reopened Buck's Roadhouse in Big Sky - See how this historic restaurant, founded in 194,6 has been reimagined while keeping its Montana charm

Historic Buck's T-4 reopens as Buck's Roadhouse in Big Sky after two-year closure

Buck’s roots run deep in Big Sky. Founded in 1946 by Buck and Helen Knight, Buck’s T-4 is one of Big Sky's earliest establishments that began as a hunting camp offering lodging, meals, and drinks.

“Last winter I was on the ski lift, and somebody came up to me," explained Speers. "He was so excited, telling me about the ’70s when he used to drive through and the experiences he used to have at Buck’s."

“He was wondering when it was going to open and couldn’t wait for that day to come.”

Well, that day has come...

“Having people say, ‘Oh, I remember having birthdays here,’ or ‘I’d go play in the game room while my parents were having dinner,’” said Sabato Sagaria, the Managing Partner at Apres Cru, which operates Buck's Roadhouse. “We wanted to create another gathering place for people who are part of the community, or people passing through Yellowstone, or coming down from the resort.”

Sagaria said he spoke with former Buck’s T-4 owner David O’Connor, who shared advice passed down from founder Helen Knight.

“Helen would sit at the end of the bar and remind him, ‘You know this isn’t really yours — you’re just watching it for a while,’” Sagaria said. “So that’s the approach we’ve taken at every element, whether it be the design, the décor, the food, the menu.”

Sagaria added that the Buck's Roadhouse dining experience has a "steakhouse element."

“We have chalkboards in different rooms where we’re able to highlight different cuts that we have available in limited quantities," he explained. "But really trying to give people a taste of Montana. That’s what resonated with people over the years, and we want to continue with that.”

While Buck’s Roadhouse closely resembles the original Buck’s T-4, one noticeable change is right when guests enter the restaurant.

“This whole open area — there was a wall before,” Sagaria said, gesturing to the front entry. “So that’s one of the new additions to the front of the restaurant.”

Now, guests walk directly into the bar area, a design choice Sagaria said sets the tone.

“I actually love it when you walk right in and see that big, long bar,” said Speers. “It’s incredibly inviting and has that old-world feel. I can just envision the stories that are going to be shared at that bar.”

Buck’s Roadhouse is located on Gallatin Road in Big Sky and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to close.