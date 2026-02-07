Flags raised as Veteran-owned truck wash opens in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Just off I-90 in Belgrade, a new veteran-owned truck wash is officially open.

Freedom Express Truck Wash is co-owned by Lance Johnson and Ken Nimer, both veterans who said their service helped shape their business.

“We served overseas, we served in the military, and we’re proud to have the veteran name behind our business,” said Johnson.

The grand opening commenced with the raising of the American, Montana, and Prisoner of War flags.

“It’s an honor to have the flags flying,” Johnson said.

The Montana and Prisoner of War flags each measure 70 feet long and fly atop a 100-foot-tall flagpole.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Governor Greg Gianforte and Senator Tim Sheehy. During his speech, the governor noted that Montana has one of the highest veteran populations per capita in the country.

“To see these veterans open a business here is great,” Gianforte said. “It’s going to create jobs, and it’s another way for them to give back to the community in addition to their service in uniform.”

Johnson and Nimer said construction of the new Freedom Express Truck Wash took about 11 months, and the facility is now open to the public.

“Hopefully, some trucks start rolling in,” Nimer said.

Freedom Express Truck Wash is located at 603 Alaska Frontage Road in Belgrade and services local fleets, campers, RVs, and more.

