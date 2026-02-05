Moose Creek murder: How a case that initially appeared to be a bear attack turned into a murder conviction

BOZEMAN — The man accused of brutally killing Dustin Kjersem at a remote campsite near Big Sky has been sentenced to 100 years in prison with no chance of parole for 80 years.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, his conviction was possible due to DNA evidence, detective work and the cooperation of many agencies in Montana.

Judge Peter Ohman sentenced Daren Abbey on Tuesday afternoon following a two-hour sentencing hearing. In November 2025, after six days of testimony and just three hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Abbey of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

WATCH: Man gets 100 years for brutal murder of camper near Big Sky - DNA evidence from campsite led to conviction of Daren Abbey

Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest

It was at a remote campsite in October 2024 that Kjersem was brutally killed. MTN News first reported in 2024 that investigators say Kjersem set up camp near Moose Creek outside Big Sky. When he didn't return the next day, his girlfriend went looking and found him dead.

What was initially believed to be a bear attack was later investigated as a homicide.

"So many people were scared about this because we didn't know if we had someone on the loose out here or who the person was," said Springer.

Jillian Price Dustin Kjersem's sister Jillian Price said of her brother, "He was a loving, helpful, and adoring father who in no way deserved this."

Throughout the investigation, I went to the wooded campsite where Kjersem was found as authorities searched for a suspect, and the public remained on edge. The sheriff says multiple agencies scoured the area for evidence.

"We know when we have these large major cases, we have to rely on our partners," Springer said.

DNA collected from beer cans and shot glasses left at the scene was tested and led investigators to Abbey. The DNA also matched his twin brother, Dustin Abbey, who was incarcerated at the time.

Cassidy Powers

"Even the state crime lab who was awesome in this case, helped us get the DNA location, identifying the DNA right away," Springer said.

After identifying Abbey as the primary suspect, Butte police detained him on a probation violation.

"It was one of those cases where I don't think there was a way we could lose that case," Springer said.

"I really want to thank the Attorney General's office for stepping in when this exceeded the capabilities of the county attorney's office," Springer said.

"Keeping him in prison for the rest of his life is the only option to protect others and to honor the life that he stole," Kjersem's girlfriend said.

RELATED: Abbey found guilty in brutal death at Big Sky campground

I asked Sheriff Springer if he believed justice was served.

"I don't think there is ever real justice that is served for a family that loses someone that they love. I don't think there is such thing as that. What we can do is make sure that this won't happen again to another family," Springer said.

The sheriff's bottom line: "This person is not going to get out of prison; this person deserves the rest of his life there, and that's where he deserves to be."

WATCH: Sheriff says Moose Creek murder suspect confessed to killing Dustin Kjersem (Oct. 31, 2024)

Sheriff says Moose Creek murder suspect confessed to killing Dustin Kjersem

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.