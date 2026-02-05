Gallatin County commissioner Scott MacFarlane resigns

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County commissioner Scott MacFarlane resigned earlier this week after beginning his eight-year term in office.

"He will be missed," said Gallatin County commissioner Zach Brown. "Moving forward, we'll find another great teammate and keep the train running on time."

Now, the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee will submit a list of nominees to fill the vacant seat.

Commissioner Brown said they hope to appoint a replacement within the next few months.

“We’re really focused on continuing to move forward as an organization and building a strong leadership team, and this position is an important part of that,” said Brown.

Whoever fills MacFarlane's seat must live within the district, which includes Four Corners, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks, Clarkston or Willow Creek.

Commissioner Brown said he is happy to discuss the position with anyone who is interested.

"It's not for everybody, and it's a very unique gig," said Brown. "We have a lot of work to do every day, week, month, so we'll just keep our nose to the grindstone."

