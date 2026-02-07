Dillon mayor blames 'personal attacks,' seasonal depression for sudden resignation

DILLON -An unexpected shakeup in Dillon as the city’s mayor suddenly resigned during a recent contentious city council meeting.

“The personal attacks, I felt like they were personal attacks, were just getting worse and worse and more frequent, and then finally, it just kind of, I’ve had enough,” Resigning Mayor John McGinley said.

The mayor has been scrutinized at some meetings about a possible conflict of interest between him and his brother’s butcher shop, Beaverhead Meats, that’s been trying to get permits to expand the business. McGinley has been accused of not being transparent with the council

Messages left with some council members seeking comment were not returned by deadline.

Though McGinley won a second term as mayor in November, he said his heart wasn’t into running again at the time. He also says he suffers from seasonal affective disorder, and the job has taxed his mental health.

“Winter time, you know, probably is the worst time of the year for me, because I deal with that SAD depression, whatever, I don’t get enough outside time, I get in the dumps. Probably, just a breaking point, and I need to take care of myself,” McGinley said.

Mark Boka and his wife own two businesses and have properties in Dillon. He said this recent shakeup adds to his doubts about the city’s leadership.

“I don’t have any confidence in it right now,” Boka said. “We’ll see who ends up in that position, but it needs to be somebody who’s got a passion for the city, who wants to make sure the services are here for the people that live here. People pay a lot of taxes to live here, and they enjoy this town, but we also have to have some leadership, too.”

McGinley will have to officially submit his resignation in writing, and it will be voted on by the city council at their next meeting.