8 tips from a dermatologist for dry skin during the winter

BOZEMAN — It might not exactly feel like winter out, but it still sure is dry out.

“I think it’s your whole body including your hair. I think everything is dry,” said Bozeman resident Janie Howe.

“It’s not necessarily my face; it’s my lips,” said Bozeman resident Chanel Reagan.

Howe and Reagan are just two of several Bozeman residents who have been impacted by the dry winter weather. In fact, Dr. Alison Thede, a dermatologist with Epiphany Dermatology in Bozeman, says patient numbers ramp up every winter because of the dryness.

“The lack of humidity in the air… it really kind of sucks out the moisture and the water content of your skin,” said Dr. Thede.

WATCH: Dr. Thede discusses winter skincare tips

8 winter skincare tips from a dermatologist

So, how can you maintain healthy skin this winter? Here are Dr. Thede’s tips:

1) Prioritize hydration through moisturizing every day: “For the skin, my favorite is, like, a thick cream that you actually have to scoop out of a tub rather than a lotion.”

2) Use a separate moisturizer designed specifically for the face: “Because the ones for your body can be a little bit thicker and clog pores a little bit.”

3) Apply face sunscreen during the day: “Especially if you’re out in the elements; applying that every hour or two if you’re in direct sunlight and especially skiing. That’s where we see a lot of sunburns.”

4) Treat dry lips using a thick ointment like Aquaphor: “Some of the other lip balms or chap sticks tend to have other additives that sometimes can be irritating, so I do recommend something really plain and simple.”

5) Use a chap stick with sunscreen in it: “Getting burned on your lips can cause them to become dry and very chronically irritated. In fact, actually, it’s one of the really common places for skin cancer too.”

6) Sleep with a humidifier: “When you’re cranking up the heat, you’re also kind of drying things out.”

7) Consider tinted sunscreen for makeup: “It’s not as thick and drying, and sometimes some of those foundations can actually make your dry skin a little bit worse.”

8) See a dermatologist if you have any skin concerns, including rashes or eczema: “A lot of rashes tend to get worse when skin is dry, particularly eczema.”

Some of the brands that Dr. Thede recommends for dry skin include Aquaphor, Cetaphil, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Vaseline, and EltaMD.