MSU hosts statewide finals of FIRST Lego Competition on Saturday

BOZEMAN — It was a bustling Saturday in Norm Asbjornson Hall at MSU, where the state finals of the FIRST Lego Competition were in full swing.

The competition includes more than 400 kindergarten through twelfth graders from across the state. The participants show off robots they built and engineered using Lego robotics kits, 3D printed parts, and more. It’s a competition that promotes science, technology, engineering, and math through robotics challenges.

The FIRST Tech Challenge finals for grades seven through twelve were held Friday. The FIRST Lego League finals were held Saturday for grades kindergarten through eighth.

At Saturday’s competition, there were 36 teams. The winners will advance to the next round, where they will compete with FIRST Lego teams internationally.

“I feel like everybody that’s here deserves to be here. I think we all did a pretty

good job, the other teams, everybody,” said Tyson, who is part of the CS Porter Robotics team from Missoula.

“And we’re doing it with the best coach we could have gotten for this,” he added.

This year markers the 20th anniversary of the FIRST Lego Competition. If you’re interested in learning more, visit this link.