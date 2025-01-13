Firefighters from Central Valley, Big Sky and Butte headed to help in California

On Saturday, crews from the Big Sky Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, and Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department headed for California to provide aid as wildfires continue to rage across the Los Angeles area.

Big Sky Fire is sending an engine along with the following personnel: FF/PM Travis Dubois, FF/EMT Matt George, FF/PM and Task Force Leader trainee Matt Kendziorski, Captain/Engine Boss Chris Mohr, and Battalion Chief and Task Force Leader Dan Sheil.

From Central Valley, an engine manned by Engineer/Medic Stinson, FF Ivey, Captain Royce, and FF Lipperd is en route to help battle the wildfires.

Three Butte-Silver Bow firefighters—Captain Jerod Gonzalez, FF Levi Davenport and FF Jake Hanley—left Saturday in Engine 3 and have reportedly already arrived in California.

The firefighters from each agency will be on an 18-day deployment and join other Montana firefighters headed to southern California.