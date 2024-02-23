Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family of I-Ho Pomeroy saying thank you to Cancer Support Community with fundraiser at I-Ho's Grill

There’s going to be a big fundraiser at I-Ho’s Korean Grill on Sunday for Cancer Support Community Montana and the people who have helped I-Ho Pomeroy as she’s fought her battle with cancer.
iho pomeroy laughing.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 14:41:55-05

BOZEMAN — We’ve done a few stories about I-Ho Pomeroy and her battle with cancer—but this story isn’t like that.

There’s going to be a big fundraiser at I-Ho’s Korean Grill this weekend, but it’s not for I-Ho’s cancer treatment. It’s for Cancer Support Community Montana and the people who have helped I-Ho as she’s fought her battle.

We asked I-Ho’s daughter, Jin-Ju Jahns, how I-Ho is doing currently, and she tells us I-Ho’s health has taken a downward turn.

The cancer has left her paralyzed from the waist down, but Jin-Ju says I-Ho is dealing with cancer “more gracefully than anyone I’ve ever known.”

Watch Chet's interview with I-Ho's daughter, Jin-Ju, in the video below:

I-Ho's Korean Grill saying thank you to Cancer Support Community with fundraiser

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 25 at I-Ho’s Korean Grill. Parking will be available in the Gallatin County Courthouse parking lot.

They’ll be serving a set menu from a takeout window at the restaurant, and all proceeds will go to Cancer Support Community Montana. The family says they're expecting a great crowd.

More Local News from KBZK

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader