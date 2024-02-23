Family of I-Ho Pomeroy saying thank you to Cancer Support Community with fundraiser at I-Ho's Grill

BOZEMAN — We’ve done a few stories about I-Ho Pomeroy and her battle with cancer—but this story isn’t like that.

There’s going to be a big fundraiser at I-Ho’s Korean Grill this weekend, but it’s not for I-Ho’s cancer treatment. It’s for Cancer Support Community Montana and the people who have helped I-Ho as she’s fought her battle.



We asked I-Ho’s daughter, Jin-Ju Jahns, how I-Ho is doing currently, and she tells us I-Ho’s health has taken a downward turn.

The cancer has left her paralyzed from the waist down, but Jin-Ju says I-Ho is dealing with cancer “more gracefully than anyone I’ve ever known.”

Watch Chet's interview with I-Ho's daughter, Jin-Ju, in the video below:

I-Ho's Korean Grill saying thank you to Cancer Support Community with fundraiser

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 25 at I-Ho’s Korean Grill. Parking will be available in the Gallatin County Courthouse parking lot.

They’ll be serving a set menu from a takeout window at the restaurant, and all proceeds will go to Cancer Support Community Montana. The family says they're expecting a great crowd.