Celebration of Life for boy who died in boating accident at Harrison Lake

BOZEMAN — A Celebration of Life for the 14-year-old boy who died earlier this week in a boating accident at Harrison Lake is planned for Saturday.

According to the obituary, the boy was Layton Smith of Bozeman. He died in a boating accident, and his body was found at Harrison Lake after days of searching.

In Layton's obituary, the family describes Layton as "unconditionally kind, goofy in the best way, and had a gift for making others laugh with his effortless wit. He was a friend to everyone - the quiet ones, the loud ones, even the ones who didn't think they had a friend at all. A gentle soul with a fierce love for his people, Layton was a gift to this world."

They added: "As you continue to think of Layton, we ask that you share his story far and wide. Remind your people - now and later - to never go behind a boat without a life jacket. Carbon monoxide can build up silently behind a running boat. High concentrations can occur quickly leading to loss of consciousness in less than 60 seconds. Let his story be the reason someone else lives."