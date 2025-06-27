Obituary: Layton David Smith

Layton David Smith

November 5, 2010 - June 18, 2025

Layton, our boy born with the biggest blue eyes and the kindest soul, passed away at age 14 in a boating accident on June 18, 2025, in Harrison, Montana. Born in Laguna Hills, California, and raised in Bozeman since 2012, Layton embraced more in his 14 years than most do in a lifetime.

Layton was unconditionally kind, goofy in the best way, and had a gift for making others laugh with his effortless wit. He was a friend to everyone - the quiet ones, the loud ones, even the ones who didn't think they had a friend at all. A gentle soul with a fierce love for his people, Layton was a gift to this world.

He loved his friends, scary movies, fishing, days at the lake, skiing, music, time with his people, recess at school, sushi, baths, cologne, and eating as much sugar as he could get away with.

He especially loved time at the lake with his family, fishing while his mom floated nearby. He was in his element in the basketball gym with his dad, brother, and sister. Ask him to train with anyone else, and he'd simply say, "Why would I when I have Dad?" He had just begun high school training, fully devoted to becoming a Raptor basketball player.

Layton shared an unbreakable bond with his siblings, Averi, Isac, and Iyla, and with his best friend and sidekick, Myles Robinson.

Everything was better when Layt was there. He made his family endlessly proud and was in the process of becoming a remarkable young man.

He is forever cherished by his parents, Jill and Neal Smith; sisters, Averi and Iyla; brother, Isac; and his fur baby, RueBarb. Layton is deeply missed by his Mima and Papa, Sylvia and David Edgell of Missoula; uncles, Justin (Kari) Edgell, Mark (Gillian) Edgell, and Greg Smith; aunt, Isabelle Liss; cousins, Sam, Emily, Oliver, McKenna, William, Sloane, Jaxson, and Wyatt; and the countless friends whose lives he lit up just by being himself.

A Celebration of Layton's Life will be held on Saturday, June 28 at 10:00 A.M. at Gallatin High School in Bozeman, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Layton Smith Memorial Fund, First Security Bank, 642 S. Cottonwood Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718.

As you continue to think of Layton, we ask that you share his story far and wide. Remind your people - now and later - to never go behind a boat without a life jacket. Carbon monoxide can build up silently behind a running boat. High concentrations can occur quickly leading to loss of consciousness in less than 60 seconds. Let his story be the reason someone else lives.

Our heartfelt thanks to the family and community who have so compassionately wrapped us in love, lifted us in prayer, and supported us with countless acts of kindness. Our greatest thanks to the exceptional first responders and search and rescue crews who spent 5+ days relentlessly searching and ultimately finding our boy.

Hey Layt, we will never stop loving you. Fly high and stay close.