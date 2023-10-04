Bozeman announces resignation of I-Ho Pomeroy from city commission

The City of Bozeman confirmed on Wednesday that City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has resigned due to her medical diagnosis.

“Our thoughts are with Commissioner Pomeroy and her family as she continues her fight against cancer,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said in a press release announcing Pomeroy's resignation.

“She remains a treasured member of our community, and we have been so fortunate to have had her serve on the Commission. We wish her the very best and thank her for her many years of hard work and service,” Andrus continued.

According to the release, Pomeroy, who was born in South Korea, was the first immigrant and person of color elected to the Bozeman City Commission. She was first sworn in as a commissioner in 2014 and continued to serve on the Commission for nearly ten years.

As a businesswoman, Pomeroy grew I-Ho’s Korean Grill from a food cart in the 90s to a beloved Bozeman restaurant that is still run by her daughter and son-in-law, Jin-Ju and John Jahns.

“I-Ho’s is a remarkable person. It takes dedication to move to a foreign country, learn the language, start a business, and run for office. She did all of that and so much more. She cares deeply about her community, and her voice will be missed,” said Andrus.

The release said Pomeroy's resignation will go into effect on Nov. 1. The city commission then has 30 days to appoint a person to fill the seat; that person will serve until the next municipal election in November 2025.

Interested residents can apply to fill the vacancy by writing an up to 1,000-word statement of interest and submitting it to agenda@bozeman.net by Nov. 16. Applicants must be registered voters whose principal residence is within the City of Bozeman to be eligible to serve. For more information, call the City Manager’s office at 406-582-2306.