Bozeman City Commissioner fighting aggressive brain tumor

A fundraiser for Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has been established after Pomeroy underwent brain surgery to remove an aggressive Glioblastoma tumor on June 23.

The fundraiser aims to raise funds for medical bills, treatment, and costs.

I-Ho has been serving on the Bozeman City Commission for 10 years. You may also know her from her food at I-Ho's Korean Grill off of Main Street in Bozeman.

According to aGoFundMe page set up on I-Ho's behalf, she wishes to visit her home country of Korea again.

KBZK has reached out to the City of Bozeman to learn more about the commissioner’s official status but has not received any information at this time.