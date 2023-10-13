Watch Now
Cancer Support Community members discuss legislative wins ahead of annual gala

Bozeman's Cancer Support Community will host its annual gala at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Oct 13, 2023
BOZEMAN — This past legislative session, Montana passed a bill—SB516, the Fertility Preservation Act—that Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law in a ceremony at Bozeman's Cancer Support Community.

Two women who spearheaded efforts to get the bill passed are 25-year-old cancer survivors who were undergoing aggressive treatments when they spoke at the state Capitol on behalf of SB516.

MTN's Chet Layman spoke with the women, Carley Vonheeder and Katie Beall, along with Becky Franks, Cancer Support Community's executive director, about getting the bill passed and how they're proving that community is stronger than cancer.

Carley will be a featured speaker at Cancer Support Community's annual gala Friday night at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Chet returns as the event's emcee for his ninth year supporting the community.

