Bozeman police arrest suspect in knife assault, one injured

BOZEMAN (June 30, 2025) — On Friday night, Bozeman Police Officers were dispatched to the Warming Center off of Wheat Drive for a report of a man threatening others with a knife. Officers arrived on the scene, finding a man with an injury in a life-threatening area, appearing to be the victim of an assault involving a deadly weapon. The suspect had fled the scene before the officers’ arrival.

According to charging documents, Rene Aguire-Arguello, 41, reportedly was yelling profanities at a group of individuals, leading to a scuffle. Cellphone video examined by law enforcement allegedly showed Aguire-Arguello rushing the victim, pushing him to the ground and then making a swift motion with his hands toward the victim's neck.

According to a release from the Gallatin Media Center, lifesaving efforts were provided to the injured man, who was ultimately transported to Bozeman Deaconess Health for further medical aid for a stab wound to his throat.

Officers at the scene were able to properly identify the vehicle Aguire-Arguello had fled in.

A search of the surrounding area was successful in finding the Aguire-Arguello and his vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident. He has been charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide and is currently being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. At this time, there is no further risk to the public. The Bozeman Police Department extends its thanks to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) for their assistance with this event.

If any member of the public has additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Captain Dana McNeil at (406) 582-2020.

