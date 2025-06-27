Friday Headlines: 100-Mile race, Rural First Aid and Help for Moms

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, June 27, 2025:

Empowering Rural Communities: CPR Training Aims to Save Lives in Montana

In rural Montana, emergency responders are teaching first aid and hands-only CPR to empower citizens, helping them act quickly before ambulances arrive.

Breaking the Isolation: How One Montana Initiative is Supporting Mothers Everywhere

In Southwest Montana, moms are creating community support through online initiatives like Good Enough Matrescence, helping mothers combat postpartum challenges together.

Copper Kings 100: Ultra Endurance Race to Celebrate Butte's Rich History

The inaugural Copper Kings 100 is a challenging 100-mile foot race starting and finishing at the Belmont Mine in Butte, featuring 3 miles of elevation gain and drawing around 100 runners from 20 states.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts about Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which began at sundown yesterday:

Significance of Muharram: Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam. It is a time for reflection, mourning, and remembrance, particularly for Shia Muslims. Ashura: The 10th day of Muharram is known as Ashura. For Shia Muslims, it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. For Sunni Muslims, it is a day of fasting, remembering the day of Moses and the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt. Fasting: Many Muslims fast on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (known as Ta'asu’a and Ashura), although some may choose to fast only on Ashura. The fast on this day is seen as an act of devotion and a way to seek forgiveness for past sins. Historical Context: The events of Ashura have deep historical significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who view the martyrdom of Imam Hussein as a symbol of the struggle against oppression and injustice. Expressions of Mourning: In many Shia communities, Muharram is marked by mourning rituals and processions, known as Muharram gatherings, where people recite elegies, hold plays reenacting the events of Karbala, and demonstrate their grief through acts of lamentation. Religious Observances: During Muharram, many Muslims engage in increased prayer, reflection, and acts of charity. It is also a time to study the lessons learned from the events of Karbala. Global Observance: Muharram is observed by millions of Muslims worldwide, and the rituals and practices may vary significantly between cultures and regions, reflecting local customs and traditions. Unity and Community: Muharram serves as a time for the Muslim community to come together, fostering a sense of unity and shared identity, especially in mourning the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein and his companions. Cultural Impact: The legacy of Ashura has inspired various art forms, including poetry, theatrical performances, and music, reflecting the deep emotional and spiritual connections to the events that transpired during this time. Respect and Reflection: Overall, Muharram is a period of deep respect and reflection for Muslims, focusing on the values of justice, sacrifice, and standing up against tyranny, lessons that remain relevant across generations.

