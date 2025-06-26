Authorities mobilize for weekend search of Bozeman hiker missing since November

BOZEMAN — A large-scale search operation is planned this weekend for a hiker first reported missing in November 2024.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team will conduct a large-scale search operation in the Bear Canyon and New World Gulch areas this Saturday and Sunday, June 28–29.

David Butzin, 63, was reported missing on November 25, 2024. Shortly thereafter, his vehicle was found at the New World Gulch trailhead.

Butzin has lived in the Bozeman area for a number of years. According to his family, Butzin is an avid outdoorsman and often enjoys hiking off-trail without telling family or friends where he is going, which is one of the reasons they waited until November 25 to report him missing.

This effort continues the search for Butzin. The operation will involve ground teams, search dogs, horseback riders, drones, aircraft, and numerous support vehicles.

If you’ve been in the area recently and observed anything unusual, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue also asks the public to avoid the Bear Canyon and New World Gulch areas, if possible, during this time to ensure search and rescue teams can carry out their work safely and efficiently.

