Gallatin County Commissioners to hold hearing on Camping Ordinance proposal

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating camping on public property and rights-of-way in unincorporated areas of Gallatin County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Community Room of the Gallatin County Courthouse, located at 311 W. Main St., Bozeman.

During the meeting, commissioners will review a draft ordinance that would prohibit camping on public property or public rights-of-way unless specifically authorized by the county. This marks the first reading of the proposed ordinance, and if approved, a final vote could occur at the commission's public meeting on July 15.

The draft ordinance was initiated at the request of Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer and has been vetted for legality by the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office. The commission has previously discussed various incidents, complaints, and public safety concerns during several work sessions to inform their decision on the potential ordinance. Public health and safety have been prioritized as guiding factors to connect individuals to resources that mitigate risks and uphold community health and sanitation standards. The proposed regulations also seek to align with the City of Bozeman’s ordinances to avoid confusion and prevent any spillover effects.

“The County Commission has a lot of trust in the information our sheriff and his deputies bring us," said Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane. “They asked that we help them in developing a regulatory tool to address the challenges they encounter around the county, and I think it has resulted in a reasonable policy.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in the meeting, either in person at the courthouse or remotely via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted during the meeting, and additional feedback can be submitted in advance by emailing commission@gallatin.mt.gov, calling 406-582-3000, or delivering written comments to the Gallatin County Commission Office in Room 306 of the courthouse.

For more information about joining the meeting online, residents can find details provided here.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.