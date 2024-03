BOZEMAN — Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Coburn announced at the commission’s weekly Tuesday night meeting that he is resigning his seat effective May 7, 2024.

According to MTN's Edgar Cedillo, Coburn said during public disclosure at the March 26 meeting that he is leaving for personal reasons.

Coburn also announced he will be moving out of Bozeman.

