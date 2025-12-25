Christmas Eve rush: Bozeman's shopping for last-minute gifts

BOZEMAN — It's Christmas Eve, and at Cactus Records — "Bozeman's independent source for new and used music," last-minute shoppers are busy buying gifts, stocking stuffers, and more.

"This morning, I had people waiting at the door when I opened," said the owner of Cactus Records, Mike Good. "The phone's been ringing and people are in and out of here getting gift certificates and records."

Good described Cactus Records as a "one-stop shop for anything unusual."

See how Bozeman's local shops like Cactus Records and Rook's Games are helping last-minute Christmas shoppers find the perfect gifts

"We have a lot of really inexpensive little items that fit well in the stocking," he added.

Cactus Records has been open in Bozeman for over 50 years, and Good has been the owner for 24 years.

The local shop is located on West Main. It's full of CDs, records, interesting gifts, apparel, souvenirs, and so much more.

"We have a very eclectic selection of items, and you can find something for just about everyone," said Good.

Located right beside Cactus Records is another local store, Rook's Games and More. Employee Josh Weller said they've also been busy for the past week.

"We've had a lot of last-minute shoppers picking up some cool games and getting some gifts for people," said Weller.

Rook's has also been open in Bozeman for a long time. They sell gaming supplies, board games, collectibles, and more — making it another great spot to pick up last-minute gifts.

"I think it's always fun to play a good board game on Christmas morning with your family," said Weller. "This is a great place to come pick one up."

As holiday shoppers fill local stores on Christmas Eve, shops like Cactus Records and Rook's are helping people find gifts for just about everyone.

"Thank you, Bozeman," concluded the owner of Cactus Records. "We appreciate your support."