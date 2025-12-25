BOZEMAN — 2025 is coming to an end, and for some organizations, it’s been a challenging year for fundraising. But, thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund, one local non-profit, Reach Inc., is going to the New Year with more funding.

“I like it here,” said Mitch, who has been a client at Reach for 30 years.

Because of Reach, which serves 91 adults in Bozeman with developmental disabilities, Mitch has a job and a roof over his head.

“It’s fun here to work with people and my coworkers and stuff,” said Mitch.

Mitch’s favorite part of Reach?

“The staff,” he said.

Bozeman nonprofit REACH inc. navigates funding challenges while serving adults with disabilities

Those staff members include executive director Dee Metrick, who says for Reach, 2025 has been “interesting.”

“Our staff vacancy rate is decreasing, which is very helpful for our clients and staff burnout,” said Metrick. “There’s been some cultural shifts and funding shifts that have been a little challenging and a little scary for us.”

Metrick says some of those challenges are because of the economy.

According to a report by the Center for Effective Philanthropy, 93% of non-profit leaders considered pursuing funding from new donors due to financial concerns this year.

“People seem nervous. I think on some level of fundraising, it seems down a bit,” said Metrick.

Another challenge: lack of state funding this year.

“Last year, we had some really great state grants that enabled us to replace three or four roofs on some buildings,” said Metrick.

And, previous issues surrounding the loss of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

“At that time, we were concerned just for our clients having enough food,” said Metrick.

She says going into 2026:

“Whatever unfolds, we go with it, make sure our clients get the best possible care,” said Metrick. “The community consistently shows up for our clients, and I’m confident if we tell our story, people show up for us when we ask.”

In fact, Metrick says community donations make up 20% of Reach’s $5 million budget.

“We couldn’t do this without the community,” said Metrick.

Beyond the community, Metrick says corporate donors have also been vital.

“It’s really helpful, especially Scripps Howard, when we get corporate donors,” said Metrick.

Now, Reach is finishing out the year with its holiday campaign.

“We’re halfway to our holiday goal,” said Metrick.

“Merry Christmas!” said Mitch.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating, visit this link.