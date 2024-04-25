Bozeman eateries talk about how Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Week helps business

BOZEMAN — It's Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Week. We spoke with some of these local eateries down on Main Street to discuss how the event will help their business.

“How has restaurant week been going so far?” I asked a manager of Sidewall Pizza.

“It’s been great. It’s really bringing people in to try our calzones, and it’s fun to see new faces,” she told me.

Sidewall Pizza is just one of nearly 30 restaurants participating in the fourth annual Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Week. Local restaurants are sharing new food items and menu specials with the community. Sidewall’s special? Ten-dollar calzones.

But why is the restaurant week taking place right now?

“Without as much tourism, It’s kind of a shoulder season. So we’re trying to get all the people that generally live around here to be able to experience something they don't normally experience,” says Gillen Greene, the general manager of Bacchus Pub, a Bozeman staple.

Greene tells me Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Week is beneficial for both restaurants and the community. April is typically a time when tourism is low. This week is an opportunity for locals to eat out without the crowd. And for restaurants?

“Bozeman has a growing food scene. And it gives a chance for us to highlight our specials and what these restaurants can do,” says Greene.

Bacchus Pub added four new food items to their menu for restaurant week, including portobello fries, haddock tacos, lemon bars, and fudge brownies.

If locals wish to take part in restaurant week, they can go to any participating eatery to get a punch card. After eating five different specials, they can enter their card for a chance to win prizes.

“The idea behind it is they don't only come to our restaurant, but they come to all the restaurants downtown to support restaurant week”, says Greene.

Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Week runs through this Sunday, April 28.