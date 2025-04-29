BOZEMAN — Two men involved in a fight that left two others stabbed in downtown Bozeman have been sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison, according to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

A press release from the Attorney's Office says Santiago Echeverri and Andres Gonzalez were convicted for a February 2024 assault on two men in downtown Bozeman.

Watch the story here:

Two men sentenced to 25 years each for downtown Bozeman stabbings

According to the release, a fight between a group of men escalated on Feb. 10, 2024, to involve a box cutter, a hammer, and a wooden chisel. The two victims sustained multiple stab wounds, including a deep laceration to one of the victim's neck.

Days later, the incident led to the arrest of the two suspects and several people being detained at a Bozeman apartment complex.

The men pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a weapon and other felonies.

Echeverri and Gonzalez have been held in the Gallatin County Detention Center on $300,000 bonds since the incident. Both men have been served with ICE detainers and have been held under the Gallatin County's 287-G program.

The men will be sent to the Montana State Prison with ICE holds remaining in place. After their release from prison, ICE will be notified to take them into custody.