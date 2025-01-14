Watch Now
Police investigate potential explosive device found in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) investigated what appeared to be a homemade explosive device in the Valley West subdivision on Monday, Jan. 13, 2024.

A woman posted images on the Nextdoor app of the device she says she found at Meyer’s Lake Monday morning.

According to the woman’s post, a glass carboy used for beer making was filled with gasoline and had a detonator attached to fireworks inside and out. The device reportedly had some burnt parts and appears to have failed to detonate.

BPD tells MTN News officers investigated and found that the device was an attempt to make homemade fireworks and not a bomb.

BPD says there was no active danger and officers safely disposed of the materials.

The police department also reminds the public that fireworks of any kind are illegal in Bozeman City Limits.

