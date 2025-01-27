BOZEMAN — On Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2025, an alleged drunk driver slid off the road and struck a crew of telephone pole workers around 12 a.m.

Court documents say Joshua Sharp, 49, was driving his Toyota Tundra eastbound on Alaska Road when icy conditions caused him to lose control of the vehicle in front of Yellowstone Harley Davidson.

Man accused of striking crew of workers with vehicle while DUI in Bozeman

Sharp reportedly slid off the roadway, colliding with crews that were working on a telephone line, knocking one of the workers into a hole in the ground. The current condition of that worker is unknown.

According to court documents, Sharp attempted to remove his vehicle from the scene until Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) stopped him. MHP gave Sharp a breath test that allegedly showed his blood alcohol content to be .32—four times the legal limit.

Sharp was taken into custody and charged with DUI, 4th or subsequent offense. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Friday morning where his bail was set at $5,000.

