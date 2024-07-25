Bozeman Police seek help identifying car involved in hit-and-run

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is looking for a dark vehicle with heavy passenger-side damage involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Around 9:30 p.m., Bozeman Police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Valley Spur Road. A dark vehicle, either a sedan or hatchback, hit a motorcycle and fled the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Witnesses and the motorcycle driver reported that the vehicle unexpectedly turned in front of the motorcycle, causing it to hit the passenger side. The driver did not stop and continued north on Valley Spur Road.

If you were in the area Tuesday night, or have seen a dark vehicle with fresh, significant passenger-side damage, contact the Bozeman Police Department or Officer Helsby at dhelsby@bozeman.net.