Bozeman Police on the lookout for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping suspect

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect in two sexual assault and attempted kidnapping cases that happened over the weekend.

Bozeman Police said on Facebook that the incidents happened near Wheat Drive, and the department asks the public to be "vigilant and report any information that may help locate the suspect."

Police shared the following details of the incidents:



In both cases, the male offered the female victims “snow” or cocaine in exchange for sexual favors to coerce them into the car.

The first incident occurred near Baxter Lane and 7th Ave., where the victim was approached while riding her bike. The victim got into the vehicle and was assaulted. She escaped the vehicle and fled, but the suspect followed her to Wheat Drive before driving off.

The second incident occurred on Wheat Drive. The juvenile victim was walking when the suspect approached her, yelled for her to “get in the car,” grabbed her sweatshirt and pulled out a knife to attempt to force her into the vehicle. She ran away and the suspect sped off.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or possibly Haitian male, shorter stature, small to medium build, with short to medium black hair.

The suspect was reportedly driving a dark gray 4-door sedan with gray cloth interior and a bicycle rack. Police say he was carrying a silver and black knife and wore jeans and a red hooded sweatshirt with white paint on his clothing and hands.

Anyone who has seen or has information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to immediately call 911, or contact Detective Captain Dana McNeil at 406-582-2020.