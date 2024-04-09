Bozeman man sentenced for illegally exporting firearms to Mexico

BOZEMAN — Cristyan Jose Gonzalez-Carrillo of Bozeman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to exporting firearms he bought in Montana and sold to individuals in Mexico.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana, Gonzalez-Carrillo, 37, pleaded guilty in October 2023.

The release said that in July 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received information that Gonzalez-Carrillo was involved in illegally trafficking firearms from Montana to Mexico.

Investigators reportedly found that from February 2020 to May 2020, Gonzalez-Carrillo purchased 31 handguns, and law enforcement discovered handguns and AR-style rifles at his residence when executing a search warrant in July 2020.

During the search, agents also found receipts for the purchase of firearms from February 2020 to June 2020, according to the release. A review of Gonzalez-Carrillo’s vehicle plate records reportedly showed multiple border crossings at San Ysidro, California, from April 2020 to June 2020.

The release said investigators also discovered that Gonzalez-Carrillo purchased and advertised firearms for sale on WhatsApp and sold firearms to individuals in Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott and investigated by the ATF.