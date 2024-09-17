Bozeman man accused of dealing drugs, receiving packages of cocaine in the mail

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man is accused of drug distribution after law enforcement allegedly intercepted two packages containing cocaine that were addressed to him.

Court documents say 42-year-old Jason Myers was arrested on a criminal distribution of dangerous drugs charge on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

According to the charging documents, a Missouri River Drug Task Force detective found cocaine totaling more than three-quarters of a pound in two packages addressed to Myers. The packages had reportedly been intercepted as suspicious by the U.S. Postal Service.

The detective applied for a search warrant of Myers’ residence, pending his acceptance of the packages. The detective reportedly served the warrant and detained several occupants, including Myers, when the packages were accepted on Monday.

Charging documents say an eight-year-old girl who was later determined to be Myers’ daughter was also found in the residence.

The detective said in his report that scales with white, powdery residue and Ziploc-style bags, commonly associated with drug distribution, were found in the garage. Other evidence was found inside the residence, including a rolled-up dollar bill containing a white, powdery substance approximately five feet from a doll house and a large bucket of toys.

A counselor with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly interviewed the girl, who said she had free access to the house and was allowed in the garage while Myers was working. The girl allegedly said she did not know what her father did for work.

Myers additionally faces a charge of criminal child endangerment along with the drug distribution charge.