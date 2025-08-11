BOZEMAN — It was a high energy morning at Highland Glen, where over 100 people raced in Landon’s Light Memorial Mountain Bike Race — an event honoring Landon Hull by bringing the community together.

“Racing, like, overall is just super fun, getting a chance to do it,” said Frances Makoutz, a race participant. “But especially with the community here, and in memory of one our teammates, is just really special.”

Landon Hull died by suicide in 2022, during his freshman year at Montana State University. He was an avid mountain biker, whether he was on the BMX course or riding with the local mountain biking team.

“He loved riding his bike, he loved mountain biking with friends, and so we felt that doing a race in his honor would be really special,” said Kimmelin Hull, Landon’s mom. She said Landon struggled with his mental health.

“Landon obviously had some very, very deep struggles. He had bipolar disease, and so a lot of challenges there, but he had this side of him that was just bright and sunny,” said Kimmelin.

WATCH: Watch as riders pedal in memory of Landon Hull and support mental health awareness

Third-Annual Landon Hull Memorial Mountain Bike Race takes place at Highland Glen

Kimmelin says the main goal of this race, now in its third year, is to foster community — which Landon valued — and raise money for the Landon Hull Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund. To date, the fund has given out over $17,000 in scholarships.

“There is a significant lack in the number of mental health care providers. And so by providing scholarship funding to people who are pursuing mental health care, we’re hoping to bridge that gap more,” she said.

The race honored Landon by giving out several awards, including one for a “Hull” shot — the first person to make the first turn at the start of the race, which Landon was known for.

There was also a pass the puppet relay bike race, as Landon rode with a puppet on the front of his bike in his last race. For volunteers and riders, it was a heartwarming day.

“It’s really fun. I also love the community here, everyone’s so close with everyone, they’re super nice,” said Isabella Determan, a race volunteer.

“I believe all of us have had someone that we knew or close to us that’s passed away to suicide and it’s unfortunate but bringing awareness to it is always positive,” said Will Sones, a race participant.

To donate to the Landon Hull Memorial Scholarship, visit this link.

If you or a loved one is struggling, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988. Help is available.