Fundraiser planned for families of all 4 teens involved in fatal Bozeman crash

BOZEMAN — A month after a crash in Bozeman claimed one teen's life and left three teens injured, the community is coming together to offer support to the families involved.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 15. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old male driver, who has not been identified, lost control of the car.

The car slammed into a guard rail, continued over the creek and up an embankment where it came to a rest on the passenger side, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill. Alcohol is suspected to have been involved.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friends of Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill cherish her memory

Friends of Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill cherish her memory after fatal crash

Bonnie Buckingham is close family friends with one of the victims involved in the crash.

“We are hoping to bring the community together to raise funds for all four families and also to provide some emotional support to these kids who have gone through a traumatizing event, and obviously, Madison's family,” Buckingham says.

The crash hit close to home for Buckingham.

“I had a child killed in an accident by a drunk driver, and so it takes time,” she says.

Buckingham remembers feeling a lack of community support when her son tragically died.

“We don't want Madison's life to end up just becoming a statistic that doesn't mean anything anymore and it just fades into the background,” Buckingham says.

Buckingham is helping to organize the Love and Support fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m.. The fundraiser will take place at the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Kelly Canyon Fundraiser

They are planning a cornhole tournament, children's games, a bake sale, silent auction, and much more. The DUI task force will also be at the event.

“In talking with all of the local and state law enforcement folks we found out that just from January 1 to October 3 they had made 846 impaired driving arrests. They all said to me that is just a fraction of what is out there,” Buckingham says.

Buckingham is looking for more volunteers for the event. If you would like to help, email KellyCanyonFund@gmail.com.