Support continues to grow for teens injured in fatal crash on Kelly Canyon Road in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Essence Menard is the sister of 18-year-old Jason Menard, Jr., one of the teens injured in a fatal car crash early Sunday morning on Kelly Canyon Road.

"Hold your loved ones close. Take any moment you can with them because it can be taken in a moment," Menard says.

Her brother and three others were in a car being driven at high rates of speed. The car slammed into a guard rail and continued over the creek and up an embankment where it came to a rest on the passenger side.

Eighteen-year-old Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill died in the crash, and Jason was seriously injured. Essence says she was not prepared to see her little brother in this condition.

"I am used to a vibrant, lively, go-go-go, hanging out with friends like any normal teen," she says.

Now, Jason lies in a hospital bed recovering from lacerations to his kidneys, lungs, spleen, and liver, along with a fractured pelvis.

Essense decided to create a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the medical bills.

"We don't know how long he is going to be in the hospital. We don't know how much everything will cost," says Menard.

So far, they have received 51 donations.

"We've been getting a decent amount of donations," Menard says. "It is more than I expected, which is nice, and it speaks well to our community."

Another teen was injured in the accident, 18-year-old Kimberly Curry, who was a Bozeman High graduate.

Her family has also launched a GoFundMe for her extensive injuries.

After being pinned and crushed underneath the car for over 30 minutes, she was life-flighted to the ICU in Billings, where she is currently receiving care.

A statement from Kimberly's dad, David Curry, on her GoFundMe page reads,

“Kimberly is currently stable and put back together. She is facing several weeks before she will be fully mobile. Everything is still in flux, but she is in good spirits and starting her path to recovery. More than anything, we are not interested in participating in any actions that serve to create division or inflame negative emotions in people. Each of these children are beautiful gifts from God and we don’t want negativity to distract from Madi’s beautiful light. We cherish our community and know we are surrounded by love and support. Thank you to everyone that is reaching out, we are praying for everyone affected. We love you all.”