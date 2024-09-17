Family of teen hospitalized after fatal crash on Kelly Canyon Road rallying to support his recovery

BOZEMAN — MTN News has new information regarding one of the passengers injured in a vehicle crash on Kelly Canyon Road that claimed the life of a Belgrade teen.

Three teens were injured in the accident that killed 18-year-old Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill east of Bozeman around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

We now know the identity of one of the injured teens, 18-year-old Jason Menard.

Jason's family says he was in the car's back seat when, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver, a 17-year-old boy who has not been identified, lost control of the vehicle.

The Volkswagen Beetle reportedly traveled at high speeds and slammed into a guard rail. It continued over the creek and up an embankment, where it came to a rest on the passenger side.

Menard's family has started a GoFundMe campaign as he recovers in the critical care unit in Bozeman.

They are fundraising for his medical bills for lacerations to his kidneys and lungs, spleen, and liver, along with a fractured pelvis.

For more information and to see how you can help, visit Jason's GoFundMe page.