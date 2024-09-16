Belgrade High School confirms former student killed in vehicle crash

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade High School public information officer tells MTN News a recent graduate of the school died in a vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday.

According to the official, Madison Montgomery graduated from Belgrade High School last spring. She was reportedly a victim in a crash on Kelly Canyon Road on Sunday morning.

Details of the crash have not been released at this time. According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s incident map, responders were dispatched and arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The Belgrade High PIO said Madison had many friends at the school, and additional counselor support is being brought in to help students at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we have more information.