Join the fun at Eagle Mount Bozeman's annual summer concert on September 4!

BOZEMAN — Eagle Mount Bozeman invites the greater Gallatin Valley community to its Annual Summer Concert! Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Bozeman with an evening of local Americana music, delicious food, and engaging activities on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The event features performances by Lost Canyons, Madeline Hawthorne, and The Dead and Down, promising a triple-header of entertainment. Concertgoers can enjoy a variety of culinary delights from Follow Yer’Nose BBQ and Lil Lulu’s Food Wagon, along with beverages provided by Shine Beer Sanctuary.

The concert offers a perfect opportunity for individuals, families, and friends to come together at the picturesque Eagle Mount Amphitheater, known as Bozeman's premier outdoor venue. Gates open at 4:30 PM, with festivities running from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

For more information and tickets, visit this link here: Summer Concert | Events | Eagle Mount Bozeman

Where: Eagle Mount Amphitheater, 6901 Goldenstein Lane, Bozeman, MT

When: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM (Gates open at 4:30 PM)

