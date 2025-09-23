BOZEMAN — As the leaves begin to turn, there's more than just a chill in the air — fall marks the return of flu season. And for many, that means gearing up for their annual battle with seasonal illness.

“I've been getting flu shots for the past 50 years," said one Bozeman visitor. "I just always get one."

“I think most of the time, if you get a flu shot, if you do get the flu, it won’t be as bad.”

Health Officer at Gallatin City-County Health Department, Lori Christenson said community members should get vaccinated before the end of October.

MTN News

“We recommend that individuals get their flu and COVID-19 vaccine before the end of October, so they are protected against the rise in cases that usually come in late fall, early winter," said Christenson.

To make vaccinations more accessible, the Gallatin City-County Health Department is hosting a series of free vaccine clinics throughout the fall. The first clinic is scheduled for September 23 at the Big Sky Food Bank.

“We do have numerous fall flu and COVID vaccine clinics around Gallatin County,” Christenson said.

WATCH: Health professionals advise on flu and COVID vaccines

Flu season returns: Gallatin City-County Health Department recommends vaccination by end of October

Who’s Eligible?

Flu Shots: Available for anyone six months and older.

COVID-19 Vaccines:

Available at the health department for:

Adults 65 and older Those 6 months to 64 years with underlying health conditions Individuals 6 months to 64 years without health conditions, but with a prescription from a healthcare provider



“Vaccination remains a key strategy in preventing illness and protecting community health,” Christenson added.

Additionally, Bozeman Health is also providing several opportunities this fall for community members aged two and older to receive vaccinations.

“I think it’s important to get those [vaccines] just because there are different types of viruses,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Bozeman Health, Jeffrey Tjaden. “Getting the COVID vaccine doesn’t protect against the flu, and the flu shot doesn’t protect you from COVID. They’re different viruses that cause different respiratory illnesses.”