Bozeman businesses gear up for game day

Local bars, restaurants and hotels prepare for massive crowds as Montana State hosts University of Montana in highly anticipated rivalry game
Posted

BOZEMAN — Businesses across Bozeman are getting prepared for the big game Saturday.

Bozeman resident and former Montana State University mascot, Devon Solberg, said he thinks "this is going to bring in so much good for Bozeman."

 As a former mascot, Solberg said he's seen it all.

“But at the end of the day, we’re all Montanans, we’re all supporting Montana.”

Bozeman businesses prepare for massive crowds and millions in revenue - See how the rivalry is boosting the local economy

Bozeman businesses gear up for economic boost from Brawl 2.0 showdown

 Solberg will be watching the game tomorrow from Cousins Pub on Main Street.

“It’s going to be a moment. I just hope everybody behaves and shows their best face.”

Cousins Pub Bartender, Eddie Kelly, agreed with Solber,g stating, "I think this will be the biggest day Bozeman has seen in a long time.”

He added that Cousins is planning on opening its doors to the public tomorrow at nine or 10 A.M.

Over at Buffalo Wild Wings, General Manager Ivan Spanjol said the restaurant is expecting a thousand visitors tomorrow.

"Beers will be cold, and the food is going to be hot," said Spanjol. “It's going to be energetic and loud.”

Across the street from Buffalo Wild Wings at the Chamber of Commerce, CEO Daryl Schliem said Bozeman is actually seeing a "downtick in terms of overnight stays."

"I think two-fold, it’s a two o’clock game in the afternoon, should be over by six, so people might take the opportunity to drive back," said Schliem

 However, the local Bozeman motel, RSVP, said they were fully booked right after it was announced that Brawl 2.0 would happen.

“We sold out within a day and a half of the time they announced it," said RSVP General Manager, Ashley Bos.

Bos added that the motel is expecting its cafe to be packed after gameday.

“Come Sunday morning, we’ll be super busy, we’ll get the traffic out of town.”

With the bustling bars and brunch spots, Daryl Schliem still thinks this will be a big weekend for Bozeman's economy.

“I think we're probably looking at a $3.5 to $5 million weekend," said the Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Schliem isn't the only one who thinks this weekend will be big for Bozeman.

“Everybody needs a second place. You look good in Silver, and we look good in gold," said Devon Solberg.

Tomorrow afternoon, thousands of fans will gather as the Bobcats take on the Grizzlies.

"Go Cats Go," said Solberg.

