Valley Center crash leaves one dead on Saturday

BOZEMAN — A 3-vehicle crash Saturday morning at Harper Puckett Road and E. Valley Center Road claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and injured three others.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Belgrade woman was traveling southbound on Harper Puckett and failed to stop at a stop sign. The woman's vehicle struck the man's Jeep Grand Wagoneer. A third vehicle, traveling westbound on Valley Center Road, was also struck by the woman's vehicle.

Two women in that vehicle were also injured and transported to Bozeman Deaconess. The driver who reportedly failed to stop was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The report failed to mention where the man lived.

Speed is listed as a factor in the crash.