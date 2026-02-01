Major Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 191 Near Lava Lake Trailhead Sends Dozens to Hospitals

40 people were evaluated by first responders after a crash involving a large tour bus and a small pickup truck along U.S. Highway 191 near the Lava Lake trailhead, according to a Facebook post from the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.

Gallatin Gateway Fire crews responded to the scene alongside BigSky Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. AMR ambulance also assisted with patient transport and medical care.

MTN will provide more information as authorities continue to investigate.