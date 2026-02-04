Belgrade PD Officer Surprised by nearly 100 "get well soon" cards from Arizona

BELGRADE — Three months ago, an officer with the Belgrade Police Department was shot while responding to a call.

Sgt. Jarrod Robinson and his partner responded to the reported disturbance on Crockett Street in Belgrade on October 27th, just after 5 p.m.

Robinson sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was transported to a local hospital.

One month after the incident, Robinson received a few packages that were shipped to the Belgrade Police Department.

"I happened to stop by one day," explained Robinson. "I got these two packages and opened them up and there were like 100 cards in there."

Robinson's niece, who lives in Arizona, and her classmates were busy making nearly one hundred "Get well soon" cards to send to Robinson after the shooting.

"It was just very surprising," said Robinson. "I would've not expected that many and that much effort that went into these cards."

Robinson added that although there's "incredible support for law enforcement here in Montana, to see it coming from a bigger city lik that was pretty cool."

Robinson's niece, Olivia Guse, is a freshman at Higley High School in Gilbert Arizona.

He said she's in a criminal justice class, and when she arrived in class after he was shot, her teacher could tell something was wrong.

"He could automatically tell something was wrong," said Guse. "He [the teacher] was the first person I told just because of his experience in law enforcement."

After that, Robinson explained that his niece and her classmates came together to make a plan on how they could help her feel better.

"You know at the same time helping me all the way up here in Montana," he said.

That plan was making cards showing their support for her uncle.

"I mean they put good work into these," said Robinson. "I'm just so proud of my niece."

Robinson said he's recovered well since October and has been back at work with the Belgrade PD since January first.

