Bozeman memorial honors six lives lost amid rising homelessness

On the longest night of the year, community members gathered in Bozeman to honor six people who died while experiencing homelessness, a reminder of the dangers unhoused individuals face during Montana’s harsh winters.

The memorial, held Sunday night at the Bozeman Public Library, marked Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, an annual event observed nationwide to recognize lives lost and raise awareness about homelessness. Three of the six individuals obtained housing before passing away.

“It’s a good reminder that we might live in a warm and comfortable place, but not everyone does,” said Ben Nielsen, head of adult programs and outreach at the Bozeman Public Library.

Nielson helped coordinate the event, which has been held for nearly a decade. He said the library serves as a meaningful location because it is a place that many people experiencing homelessness regularly visit.

“Those who are in Bozeman’s unhoused population come through our doors every day, so a lot of these folks we know,” Nielsen said.

The memorial included candlelight, a chaplain, and singing. Dahl Funeral Services also helped host the event. For coordinator Aaron Hall, the names read aloud carried personal weight.

“How many names I recognized — people that we had served here, who had come through our services,” Hall said.

According to the Human Resource Development Council’s 2025 Point-in-Time Count, 523 people experienced homelessness in the Gallatin Valley — a significant increase from about 300 recorded in 2024.

Organizers say the Longest Night memorial is not only about remembrance, but also awareness.

“This is the most hours of darkness someone who doesn’t have a home would be dealing with,” Nielsen said.

Attendance at this year’s event was lower than in previous years, something organizers said is concerning.

“I think it’s an ongoing struggle to get people to realize what’s going on and what the struggles are for people,” Hall said.

Looking ahead, organizers hope more community members attend future memorials — not only to remember those lost, but to better understand the realities of homelessness in the valley.

“I do hope we see continued growth in attendance at the event and more people understanding what it’s about and thinking about it,” Nielsen said.

Hall echoed that hope, saying greater involvement could help spark meaningful change.

“I would be much happier to see a larger crowd and just more involvement from different dimensions of the community,” he said.