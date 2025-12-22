Fork & Spoon to serve special holiday meal as community need grows

BOZEMAN — Christmas is a special time of year, and on that day everyone deserves a hot meal and a sense of community — both of which are being served at Fork & Spoon.

Angelo Tolfa, HRDC’s food and production manager at Fork & Spoon, said his history in the kitchen goes back decades.

"I started in the kitchen when I was about 15 years old because I needed a job as a teenager," Angelo said.

Fork & Spoon demonstrates how businesses can serve their community. This Christmas, they're providing elevated dining experiences for all who need it

He worked at a multitude of restaurants across the country before making his way to Bozeman and serving at restaurants around town. Last summer, Angelo began volunteering at Fork & Spoon — Montana’s first and only pay-what-you-can restaurant, run by HRDC, which led to a full-time position.

Angelo said HRDC helped his father during the COVID pandemic, providing housing and other support, which gave him personal reasons to help the organization.

"My dad. Through HRDC during COVID was a big help for him. They helped him out in town, got him a little bit of housing, and helped him with a few things he was struggling with," Angelo said.

This year will be Angelo’s first Christmas as head of the kitchen. He said the staff planned a special holiday dinner.

"So we thought we would put together a really nice Christmas dinner as something to do, so we have a lot of fun plans to make a nice Christmas," he said.

Angelo showed off ingredients he has been saving for the meal: beef tenderloins he plans to thaw, wrap, and turn into Beef Wellington. With donated food, the menu will also include other meats such as ham and cod, two soups, multiple salads, five hot sides such as potatoes and vegetables, and at least two desserts.

"About 110. So it was a decent number — we’re going to plan on a few more this year," said Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition director, recalling last year’s attendance.

Holder said the Gallatin Valley Food Bank served 11,615 individuals in the last fiscal year, underscoring a growing need in the community. Fork & Spoon has offered a Christmas Day meal for the last 13 years, she said, and the holiday meal is about more than feeding the hungry.

"It’s important because what we see more and more in our world is that people are isolated and they lack a sense of community, and we should all sit down together and have a meal," Holder said.

Angelo said the effort to make Beef Wellington and elevate the meal is worth it.

"On paper, it looks really expensive and fine dining and fancy, but for us, it doesn't take a whole lot to bring elevation up to it. So it’s fun to be able to do that and know that we are making a difference for people and people are really coming in and really enjoying what we’re doing, and yeah, it means a lot," he said.

Soups will be served Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Fork & Spoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit HRDC's website: https://www.forkandspoonbozeman.org