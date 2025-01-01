Family of Manhattan teen killed in Christmas Eve crash raising funds for memorial scholarship

The parents of a Manhattan teen who died in a vehicle crash the morning of Christmas Eve are raising funds for a scholarship in their daughter's honor.

Avery Melling, 17, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, 2024, after losing control of her vehicle on Cameron Bridge Road in icy conditions and rolling multiple times. Avery was a junior at Manhattan High School and a cheerleader for the Tigers.

Avery's parents, Ray and Laura Melling, told MTN News Avery had plans to go to welding school. Now, they have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a scholarship that will help another young woman achieve the same goal.

The Mellings said the following on the GoFundMe site:

Our daughter Avery was full of life as well as dreams before she left this earth at such a young age. One of Avery’s dreams was to become a welder. Her interest in welding was no doubt inspired by her dad as she spent time in his shop growing up watching him work on so many interesting projects and inventions.



In honor of Avery’s dreams as a girl who wanted to go to welding school, we want to honor her life and see this dream of hers fulfilled by helping another young woman with a similar dream to be able to go to welding school. Avery Melling Memorial Welding School Scholarship will be our collective way of doing that through her family, friends, and loving community.

If you'd like to help, click here to visit Avery's GoFundMe page.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Parents of Manhattan girl who died in Christmas Eve crash honor her memory